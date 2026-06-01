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Why Reece James hasn’t looked to sister Lauren for ‘winning’ advice as England’s Three Lions seek to emulate trophy-winning triumphs of the Lionesses
Sibling success and the winning formula
The James family has become synonymous with elite football in England, with both Reece and Lauren representing Chelsea and their country at the highest level. With Lauren having played a pivotal role in the Lionesses' successes, many wondered if Reece had turned to his younger sister for advice on how to navigate the pressure of a major international tournament. However, the Chelsea captain remains confident in his own pedigree.
When asked in an interview with GQ magazine if Lauren had passed on any advice about getting over the line, James was clear: "No, I don't think so. Maybe if I'd never won anything [she would], but I've had winning experiences before, I know what it feels like and what it takes." Despite the lack of tactical exchanges, the pride in his sibling's achievements is evident. "I always knew that her level was to be on the big stage performing in the biggest games and I'm not surprised one bit. I'm proud to see her playing for Chelsea and representing England," he added.
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Reunited with Thomas Tuchel
The appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate’s successor has provided a significant boost for James. Having won the Champions League together at Stamford Bridge, the pair share a level of mutual respect that James believes will be vital for England's prospects in the United States. The 26-year-old was delighted to see his former club boss take the reins of the national team at such a pivotal moment.
"We have a great relationship so I was happy I was working with someone again who knew me and knows how to get the best out of me," James explained. Discussing what makes the German the right man for the job, he continued: "I think he's one of the best managers. For me, he's won at the highest level. He's managed a number of world-class teams and I believe in him, his style of play and what he wants. He brings the best out of individuals and the team."
Overcoming the pain of missing out
Missing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury remains a source of motivation for James. The frustration of watching from the sidelines has only sharpened his focus for the upcoming tournament, fueling a desire to prove his doubters wrong. Now back to full fitness and commanding the armband at Chelsea, James feels he is in the best possible position to contribute to a historic summer for English football.
"Many people doubted me and wrote me off. But [that] gave me a lot of fire to come back stronger," James admitted. "I always knew that I was good enough and I would be healthy again. It's been on my mind since 2022, to be honest, because I missed out on [Qatar] and my dream is to play in the World Cup, to lift the World Cup and to help my country. Ever since then, I've had my eyes on this one and I've tried to do everything I can to work towards it."
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Building a legacy for the future
While the history of the England national team is littered with "golden generations" that fell short, James is focused on the present. He acknowledges the quality within the current squad, featuring the likes of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, but insists that the team is playing for their own glory rather than trying to settle old debts for past icons. His commitment to Chelsea, having recently signed a long-term deal, remains the foundation of his career.
"Whenever you put on the shirt, you [just] want to represent England in the best way possible, and that way is to win trophies," James stated. Reflecting on his role as a leader, he noted how the captaincy has matured him: "I'm older now, I'm more experienced. Life and football are two completely different things, but [being captain has given me] more of an understanding about where people come from, the culture they live in. I always try to make them feel comfortable because coming to Chelsea's one of the biggest clubs in the world so the more comfortable they are, the better they'll perform."