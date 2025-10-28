Getty Images Sport
'Really eager because it's the World Cup' - Inter Miami's Lionel Messi open to helping Argentina defend in 2026, but it depends on fitness which he'll assess 'day-to-day'
Messi gives Argentina fans a reason to dream
After previously hinting that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would likely be his last, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner left the door open to one final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.
Messi last week signed a three-year extension to keep him at Inter Miami through 2028. He said he’ll evaluate his physical condition next year before deciding whether to play in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
"Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup," Messi told NBC Nightly News’ Tom Llamas. "And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100 percent."
'Defending it would be spectacular'
The Argentine legend turns 39 next June and admitted age will be a decisive factor.
"I'm really eager because it's the World Cup," he said. "We're coming off winning the last World Cup, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions. So hopefully God will allow me to do it once again."
His words undoubtedly reignited faith among millions of supporters who dream of seeing him lead Argentina once again.
"Every player dreams of becoming world champion"
Messi has played professionally since 2004, debuting with Barcelona at just 17 years old. After 17 seasons and four Champions League titles with the Catalan club, he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 before moving to Inter Miami in 2023, where he has helped transform Major League Soccer’s profile.
Messi reflected on life in South Florida, saying, “Miami lets us enjoy life, stay calm, and allows my kids to be themselves."
International success had long eluded Messi until Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar, where he led his nation to its first title since 1986.
“It was the dream of my life,” Messi said. “It was the only thing missing at a professional level because I had achieved everything with Barcelona. Every player dreams of becoming world champion.”
Since his debut in 2005, Messi has earned 195 caps and scored 114 goals for Argentina - both national records.
What comes next?
Inter Miami will visit Nashville SC on Saturday looking to seal their spot in the next round of the MLS playoffs, after earning a 3-1 win in the first game of the best-of-three series.
