'Really eager because it's the World Cup' - Inter Miami's Lionel Messi open to helping Argentina defend in 2026, but it depends on fitness which he'll assess 'day-to-day'

After previously hinting that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would likely be his last, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner left the door open to one final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

Messi last week signed a three-year extension to keep him at Inter Miami through 2028. He said he’ll evaluate his physical condition next year before deciding whether to play in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"Well, the truth is that yes, it's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup," Messi told NBC Nightly News’ Tom Llamas. "And I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. I am going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be 100 percent."