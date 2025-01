This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Not so fast, Man City! Real Madrid set to rival Pep Guardiola's transfer interest in Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov A. Khusanov P. Guardiola Real Madrid Manchester City Lens LaLiga Premier League Transfers Manchester City and Newcastle United have held concrete talks with Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov but Real Madrid are now set to challenge them. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City and Newcastle lead race for Khusanov

Uzbekistan centre-back likely to leave Lens

Real Madrid enter race for 20-year-old Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱