Real Madrid's maddening Kylian Mbappe-centric approach could see them become regular Champions League and La Liga also-rans

Those are the same world-class numbers he put up year in, year out at PSG, and so no one could argue that Mbappe is not among the most decisive players of his generation. He is ruthless when he gets a sight of goal, and often carves out openings by himself, using his superhuman speed, strength and agility to elude defenders at will.

Unfortunately, though, as Mbappe's reputation has grown, so too has his ego. The 27-year-old is not completely happy unless he's the main man, and as the most valuable asset on Madrid's books, they pander to him. Mbappe never accepted playing second fiddle to the likes of Neymar and Ousmane Dembele during his time at the Parc des Princes, and has gone on to demand the same special status at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

It's no coincidence that PSG didn't win their first Champions League crown until after Mbappe departed. He made them too one-dimensional, which is the same problem Real now face. The status quo must be changed, or else they genuinely risk becoming also-rans on both domestic and European fronts for the foreseeable future.