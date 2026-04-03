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Real Madrid inform Liverpool of Ibrahima Konate transfer plan ahead of contract expiry
Real Madrid clarify Konate stance
Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that Real Madrid have officially updated Liverpool on their position regarding a move for Konate.
While the Spanish giants have been heavily linked with the French defender, they actually informed the Premier League club a few months ago that they would not be actively pursuing a deal at that stage. However, the situation remains fluid as Los Blancos continue to scour the market for defensive reinforcements, particularly with David Alaba expected to move on at the end of the season.
Despite the lack of a formal approach recently, Los Blancos have been monitoring the situation closely, aware that the Frenchman could represent a significant addition to their backline. The lack of a concrete offer from Spain has given Liverpool some breathing room, though the threat of a late swoop remains if a breakthrough in contract talks is not reached soon.
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Contract deadlock at Anfield
Negotiations between Liverpool and Konate have hit a snag as the two parties struggle to find common ground on financial terms. The 26-year-old is reportedly holding out for a significant pay rise to reflect his status as a key pillar in Arne Slot’s defensive unit. Reports suggest that his representatives believe his current package, worth approximately £150,000 per week, should be increased to bring him closer to the club's top earners. While the player is said to be open to staying on Merseyside, the lack of an agreement has led to increased speculation about his future.
Lure of the Bernabeu remains
Even with Real Madrid's current hands-off approach, the idea of moving to the Bernabeu remains a tempting prospect for the France international, who could join up with countrymen Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the Spanish capital. This cultural fit, combined with the prestige of the reigning European champions, makes any interest from Madrid difficult to ignore.
Liverpool have been proactive in communicating their desire to keep the centre-back, but the player has yet to commit. This uncertainty has already forced the Reds to look at potential long-term alternatives, despite having already secured the signing of young French talent Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes earlier this year.
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Crucial April deadline looms
The timing of these negotiations is critical given the upcoming international calendar. Konate is eager to have his club future resolved before the World Cup, as entering a major tournament without a secured contract poses significant risks. Any injury suffered while on international duty could jeopardise his chances of a high-profile move or a lucrative extension at Anfield.