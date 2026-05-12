Real Madrid questioning whether Kylian Mbappe was ‘the right move’ as French ‘Galatico’ is warned next season will bring ‘unprecedented pressure’

For the first time, Mbappe's attitude and commitment are being seriously questioned. His recent holiday with his partner while recovering from injury - returning to Madrid minutes before his team-mates faced Espanyol - was labelled a PR disaster. His camp dismissed the criticism as "an overinterpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club." During his absence for the Clasico, his support was limited to an Instagram post saying "Hala Madrid," published when Barcelona were already 2-0 up. Additionally, sources report behind-the-scenes flashpoints involving the French star and Arbeloa's coaching staff.