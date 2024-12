This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick’s ‘brother-in-law’ shot dead in ‘targeted’ Christmas Day killing in Brazil Endrick Real Madrid LaLiga The 'brother-in-law' of Real Madrid star Endrick has reportedly been shot dead in a 'targeted' Christmas Day gun attack. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick 'brother-in-law' killed

Victim shot dead on Christmas Day

Described as 'targeted' shooting Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱