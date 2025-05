This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Revealed: Real Madrid offered chance to sign Kyle Walker in January but left Man City hanging with no response before England legend's move to AC Milan K. Walker Real Madrid Transfers Manchester City AC Milan Serie A Premier League Real Madrid were offered a chance to sign Kyle Walker in January but they kept Manchester City waiting as the defender went to AC Milan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City offered Walker to Madrid

Madrid did not respond

Walker went on to join AC Milan on loan Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Real Madrid Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe