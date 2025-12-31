Real Madrid & Brazil legend Roberto Carlos undergoes emergency surgery after hospital tests reveal heart condition

However, a full-body MRI scan subsequently detected a heart issue, which saw the 52-year-old undergo an emergency surgery in order to have a tube fitted. The procedure, which would usually take 40 minutes, instead lasted for nearly three hours due to complications, as per Diario AS.

Carlos is said to be well following the operation, but will be kept in hospital under observation for the next 48 hours. Via his entourage, Carlos said: "I'm fine now."

The Brazilian was inducted into GOAL's Hall of Fame earlier this month.