The roast of Rasmus Hojlund! Napoli striker sick of seeing Scott McTominay’s iconic overhead kick following training ground taunts from Scottish team-mates

Despite his new life in the Mediterranean, McTominay remains deeply connected to his roots and the high standards instilled in him by Sir Alex Ferguson. The midfielder revealed that the legendary manager still keeps tabs on his progress, having reached out for a personal phone call recently. "He's the greatest to ever do it," McTominay said. "Every single word, you just bottle up, and you always try to remember it for future games."

That inspiration will be vital as he leads Scotland into their first World Cup for 28 years. The midfielder is determined to enjoy every moment of the tournament in North America, hoping to make history by guiding the nation out of the group stages for the first time.

“What I want, even in the build-up, is to enjoy every minute,” he added. “I don't want to look back when I’m 40 or 50 years old and think, I was too anxious. As I’ve gotten older, [I’ve realised] the career is short. You have to enjoy it. If you don't, it can flash by so quickly and leave you wondering where the time went. Now that I'm a bit older, I can experience and enjoy things. It means more.”