This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Work harder than me' - Raphinha sends defiant message to Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz amid interest from Barcelona and insists he 'doesn't care' about transfer links Raphinha M. Rashford Barcelona L. Diaz Manchester United Transfers Raphinha is not concerned about his position as Barcelona look to bring in Marcus Rashford or Luis Diaz during the summer transfer window. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Raphinha not concerned about fresh competition

Brazilian says new signings must outwork him

Barcelona keen on Rashford and Diaz this summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask