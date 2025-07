This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Raphinha lashes out at FIFA 'forcing' players to give up 'sacred' holiday to feature at Club World Cup Raphinha has lashed out at FIFA for forcing players into the Club World Cup, calling the loss of an important summer break "unacceptable". Raphinha criticises FIFA for lack of player consultation

Calls summer break vital for recovery

Calls summer break vital for recovery

Barca winger warns of burnout from constant matches