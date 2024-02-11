A quiet day for Christian Pulisic! USMNT struggles to make impact but Rafael Leao & Theo Hernandez combine to lead Milan to massive Serie A win over Napoli

A quiet day for Christian Pulisic! USMNT struggles to make impact but Rafael Leao & Theo Hernandez combine to lead Milan to massive Serie A win over NapoliRyan TolmichGettyUSAAC MilanChristian PulisicSerie AAC Milan vs SSC NapoliSSC NapoliChristian Pulisic didn't get a goal for AC Milan on Sunday, but Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao combined for the only finish they'd need to top Napoli.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPulisic kept quietHernandez scores in first halfMilan continue to chase Inter