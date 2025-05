This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Querétaro F.C. begin sale process to U.S. investment group led by Marc Spiegel Liga MX Queretaro FC If the sale goes through, Marc Spiegel would become the seventh owner in Querétaro’s history. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below The sale of Querétaro is expected to be finalized in 2026

Gallos Blancos finished the Clausura 2025 in 12th place

Querétaro has never won a Liga MX championship