PSG eager to fight off Man City & Chelsea interest in rising star who scored in Champions League final
PSG move to protect their homegrown star
The Parisian club are quietly working to secure their long-term future and that means keeping Mayulu, the French prodigy who exploded onto the scene last season. Having risen through the club’s academy since 2018, Mayulu became a symbol of PSG’s renewed focus on developing local talent rather than losing them early, as seen with past departures like Kingsley Coman and Moussa Diaby.
At just 19 years old, Mayulu has already earned his place in coach Luis Enrique’s rotation, impressing with his creativity, ambidexterity, and ability to handle pressure. The midfielder’s technique and tactical maturity have drawn comparisons to Warren Zaire-Emery, another PSG academy success. With Mayulu's contract extension, PSG not only wants to secure the talent they have but also intent to retain Parisian roots in a superstar-filled squad.
Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham eye Mayulu signing
According to transfer specialist Nicolo Schira, PSG are now finalising a new three-year contract extension for Mayulu amid persistent interest from City, Chelsea and Tottenham. Scouts from all three English clubs have reportedly monitored his progress since late last season, viewing him as one of France’s most complete young midfielders, who is equally capable of dictating tempo or breaking lines.
However, Mayulu’s priority remains clear. He wants to continue growing in Paris, surrounded by mentors like Enrique and Marquinhos, and within the environment that shaped him. “Paris is home,” a source close to the player told L’Equipe, emphasising his desire to repay the club that trusted him.
Mayulu's rise from academy to Champions League history
Mayulu’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. After debuting professionally in January 2024, he made 39 appearances in the 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and registering three assists across all competitions. His defining moment came in the 2025 Champions League final, when he came off the bench to score PSG’s fifth goal in a 5-0 rout over Inter, becoming the youngest French player ever to score in a Champions League final at just 19 years and 14 days old.
That goal not only rounded off PSG’s capture of a first European title but also announced Mayulu as a top prospect. By the end of the campaign, he had also lifted his second Ligue 1 and Coupe de France titles, contributing key goals in each tournament. Across his senior PSG career so far, Mayulu has 54 appearances, nine goals, and five assists to his tally.
The future of PSG’s midfield
With his current deal running until June 2027, PSG’s push for an extension is more about protection than urgency. The club want to ensure Mayulu remains untouchable amid Premier League interest, mirroring their approach with Zaire-Emery. Enrique, a long-time admirer of technically gifted and disciplined players, reportedly sees Mayulu as a cornerstone for the next phase of PSG’s evolution.
Internationally, Mayulu continues to rise through France’s youth ranks, already a key figure for the U20 national team after success with the U18s. If his trajectory continues, a senior call-up seems inevitable.
