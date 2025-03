This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Premier League will 'survive' impact of Man City legal battle as CEO Richard Masters confident of weathering the storm amid resignation calls Manchester City Premier League Premier League CEO Richard Masters is confident that the English top-flight will "survive" the impact of Manchester City's legal battle. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City facing 115 charges

Verdict could be announced soon

Masters adamant that PL can weather the storm Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League NFO MCI Match preview