Premier League responds after damning survey shows fans despise VAR amid calls for technology to be scrapped

The Premier League’s hierarchy has countered the FSA’s findings by citing its own internal research, which suggests supporters are more interested in refinement than total abolition. They argue that the high bar for intervention makes the English top flight less intrusive than its European counterparts.

In an official statement, the Premier League noted: "As part of ongoing dialogue with supporters, Premier League research indicates fans are largely in favour of keeping VAR, but improving the way it is used." They added: "VAR delivers more correct decisions.

"In recent seasons, there have been around 100 correct VAR overturns per season – instances where goals would otherwise have been incorrectly awarded or disallowed, or red cards or penalties missed or wrongly given.

"The league applies a high threshold for VAR intervention, with the referee's call taking precedence. As a result, VAR is less intrusive in the Premier League than in other European leagues, including the Champions League, where VAR intervenes almost twice as often."