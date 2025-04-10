Premier League Primer: Kevin De Bruyne's farewell tour, Bruno Fernandes to carry Man United, Darwin Nunez's future in the balance

GOAL US looks at De Bruyne's remaining games for City, Bruno's heroics and a rundown of what to watch in England's top flight

It's a strange weekend in the Premier League. Liverpool are champions elect, but doing a fairly poor job of actually winning this thing, stumbling across the line and benefitting from Arsenal's equally disappointing performances of late. Meanwhile, Southampton made unwanted history last week by becoming the earliest team to face relegation in the competition's history.

The real drama is to be found in the middle of the table. Champions League spots are up for grabs, and the unthinkable - that Man City might not qualify for the tournament? - isn't too far off. Teams as far down as 10th-place Bournemouth are still within a shout of qualification, which would make for a wonderful story.

There is still reason to watch, especially with Kevin De Bruyne announcing that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after an enthralling tenure at the club.

GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.