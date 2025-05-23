Premier League Primer: Everything comes down to the final day in the top-four race as Chelsea, Nottingham Forest feel the heat

GOAL previews the final weekend of Premier League action as the race for the Champions League culminates in a hectic weekend

And just like that, the Premier League has some drama. Title race? Sorted. Race for second place? Yep. Relegation? Three teams were down by January.

So, attention must turn to the battle for European football, which has become pretty much everything these days. As a refresher: five teams will qualify for the Champions League, one for the Europa League, and another for the UEFA Conference League. It's all very complicated and a bit silly, but it boils down to the ultimate fact that European football brings both prestige and TV money - which big clubs want.

The holy grail, of course, is the Champions League. Two teams have already booked their spot: Liverpool and Arsenal. Outside of that, though, it gets tasty. Man City, if results go against them, could drop into the Europa League. Cole Palmer's Chelsea are on the brink. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have faded late - but still have a chance.

The Premier League has positioned it all very nicely, too, with every game due to kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Let the drama unfold.

GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in the Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.