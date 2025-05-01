Premier League Primer: Enzo Maresca seeks to save Chelsea, Newcastle search for security, Nottingham Forest look to stay in the UCL picture

GOAL US looks at the chase for Champions League soccer, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest all in the hunt

The inevitable has happened. Liverpool FC have wrapped up the Premier League title. That makes it two in five years for the Reds, who rather strolled to the thing at the end of the day. Meanwhile, all three teams that came up to the top flight last year were relegated.

The good news for those who are inclined to fall asleep is that there is plenty of stuff in the middle to get intrigued about. It isn't necessarily a good thing that - should results go a certain way - nine English teams could be playing in Europe next year. That's too many, especially for a league that has, historically, struggled to win on the continental stage.

That does mean, though, that there's some jeopardy for up to eight teams in the league. The middle class has a chance of upward mobility here. Chief among them is Chelsea, who have done a decent job of being maddeningly inconsistent all season - under an imperfect manager. Then, there's the very good but very flawed Newcastle, who are well in the hunt for Champions League football, but have shown a fair few frailties.

And finally, a word for Nottingham Forest, who have either regressed to the mean or run out of luck (it depends on which way you look at it).

GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in the Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.