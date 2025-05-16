Premier League Primer: Arsenal in battle for second place, Nottingham Forest must bounce back from controversy, Arne Slot has a Trent Alexander-Arnold decision

GOAL US breaks down the biggest storylines in the Premier League as the campaign enters its final stretch - and subplot season

It's subplot season. With all of the major storylines in the Premier League more or less wrapped up, it's now about the drama, the little moments to blow out of proportion. Does booing really matter? Who cares if an owner is a bit grumpy at his manager? Does second place - as opposed to third - really mean anything?

These are all questions that have dominated the discourse, and might have some impact. Arsenal have finished second two straight seasons. Dropping into third would represent regression, not ideal for a club that is supposedly "on the rise." Liverpool fans deemed it appropriate to boo Trent Alexander-Arnold at home last weekend, which was admittedly silly.

Doing it again might continue to throw cold water on a season that should really be celebrated. And then there's Nottingham Forest's tension between owner and manager. It doesn't look good, and might impact the club as they hope to squeeze into the Champions League.

Article continues below

GOAL US looks at all of those plot points and more in the Premier League Primer, a weekly rundown of what to watch from an American perspective in England's top flight.