Neal Maupay Brentford 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘Got 11 players on toast!’ - Premier League sh*thouse Neal Maupay labels James Maddison darts celebration taunt ‘goated’ as he mocks Tottenham star for getting ‘offended’

Premier LeagueNeal MaupayJames MaddisonBrentfordTottenham Hotspur

Neal Maupay considers his darts celebration taunt of James Maddison to be “goated”, as the Brentford striker got 11 Tottenham players "on toast”.

  • Brentford loanee on target against Spurs
  • Riled opponents with reaction to scoring
  • Striker considers wind-up games to be "fun"

