This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Premier League & EFL players 'escaped sanctions' despite testing positive for banned substance during 2023-24 season Premier League Championship League One League Two Two male footballers playing in English football have reportedly escaped a sanction despite testing positive for a banned substance. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Two footballers test positive for banned substance

Play in top four tiers of English football

Escape a sanction for 2023/24 failed test Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱