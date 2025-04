This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images Premier League FINALLY sets date for semi-automated offside technology introduction with new operation to begin in April Premier League England The Premier League has announced that semi-automated offside technology will be introduced to the English top-flight this month. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Premier League teams voted in favour of new technology

Already used at World Cup and in FA Cup last month

Will be introduced to the top-flight this season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱