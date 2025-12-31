Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Premier League confirm VAR mistake in Arsenal's clash with Everton that could have major title race implications
Everton were left fuming over decision not to award spot-kick
In a new report from the BBC, league leaders Arsenal have been told they were fortunate not to concede a penalty in their narrow 1-0 victory over Everton earlier in December.
In a match which saw Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reunite with Everton manager David Moyes, who coached the Spaniard during his playing days, the visitors took the lead when Viktor Gyokeres converted a penalty after Jake O’Brien was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.
However, Everton felt they should have been awarded a spot kick of their own following a coming together between Saliba and Barry as the game approached the hour mark on Merseyside.
As both players clashed inside the box, Barry managed to get to the ball first before Saliba, who kicked the Toffees striker’s boot and sent him to the ground. However, after referee Sam Barrott decided to wave away the hosts’ appeals, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) opted to stick with the on-field decision.
The Premier League Match Centre's explanation of the incident read: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Everton was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed the contact from Saliba on Barry wasn’t sufficient for a penalty." Moyes added: "They come up with new words for every decision don’t they.”
KMI panel say Arsenal were fortunate not to concede penalty
But the KMI panel have since voted 3-2 that referee Barrott’s decision not to award Everton a penalty was wrong, while it was also voted 3-2 that VAR official Michael Salisbury should have sent his colleague to the monitor to change the call.
The BBC has explained that each KMI panel is made up of five members. Three are former players or coaches, while there is one representative each from the Premier League and Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).
Arsenal were able to hold onto all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium, in a result which - at the time - meant Arteta’s side went two points clear of fellow title contenders Manchester City.
The north Londoners, who are pushing to win their first league title since the 2003-04 campaign, are currently five points clear of City following Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa, though Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in-hand against Sunderland on New Year’s Day.
Moyes and Arteta had their says on the controversial decision
Everton manager Moyes was furious with both referee Barrott and VAR following the incident against Arsenal, telling Sky Sports after the full-time whistle: “I’d like to [tell you about the discussion with the referee] but I’d probably be fined. You need to find a way so we can talk about the referees or don’t bother asking me.
“A lot of things didn’t quite suit and go our way. There were quite a few people going down and the referee was blowing up for them. It’s a different football club here. We play tough and we expect the referee’s to do the same.”
Meanwhile, Arteta said he was unable to comment on Saliba’s challenge on Barry because he had not watched it back, saying in his post-match press conference: “I know they [VAR] checked it, I haven’t seen the image, I haven’t seen our penalty as well, so, I don’t know. They made a decision and we are all involved in a lot of situations in the box so I don’t really want to comment on that.”
Saliba and Barry both featured in Arsenal & Everton's recent wins
Following their win over third-placed Villa, Arsenal will return to league action when they travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, while Everton entertain Brentford on the following day.
Both Saliba and Barry were involved in their sides midweek victories - the Arsenal defender playing the full 90 minutes against Villa, while the Everton forward scored in his side’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.
