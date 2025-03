This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Premier League complaint sees illegal stream provider given 11-month prison sentence and £70,000 fine Premier League England The operator of an illegal streaming service in Lebanon has received a jail sentence after a complaint by the Premier League. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Premier League and Sky Sports brought complaint

Illegal stream provider based in Lebanon

Illegal stream provider based in Lebanon

Receives 11-month jail sentence and fine