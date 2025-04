This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Playing chess helps you play better football' - USMNT and Fulham star Antonee Robinson says strategic board game helps him on the pitch Premier League USA Fulham A. Robinson The Premier League defender shares insights on everything from chess strategies to the evolving role of modern full-backs Robinson explains how chess improves footballing intelligence

USMNT star prefers traditional left-back role over inverted tactics

Defender recalls conversation with Paolo Maldini before failed AC Milan move Article continues below Next Match Premier League BOU FUL Match preview