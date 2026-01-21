Getty Images Sport
Play against Cristiano Ronaldo! Jobs website promotes Saudi Pro League contract with surprise salary revealed
Prospective applicants can land a £875,000-per-year deal
The listing can be found on Spanish jobs website, Futboljobs, which is advertising the defensive midfielder role with relevant experience. In addition, the salary has been listed as up to £875,000-per-year, though no team has been mentioned.
The employer on the posting is shown as the Saudi Pro League, while the logo can be viewed on the jobs site along with the demands for prospective applicants. Those hoping to land the role must have experience of playing in a league of similar or higher level to the Saudi Pro League.
Additionally, they need to send a CV or Transfermarkt link, a recent video highlight and must be a free player. What's more, the player must have an agent who controls 100% of the footballer rather than divided ownership. The pay range has been listed as between £522,000 and £875,000-per-annum, and is likely to be dependant on experience.
£1.5bn spent on European stars since 2023
Successful applicants will have the chance to come up against illustrious Saudi Pro League stars such as Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr, Mane, Mahrez and Karim Benzema. In turn, though, one of the quartet, among others, may also prove to be a teammate as the club in question looking for a central midfielder hasn't been listed.
That may prove to be Al-Ittihad, who are tipped to sell legendary French midfielder N'Golo Kante. The former Chelsea man, who was expected to move to Fenerbahce this month, has been linked with a Premier League return, with West Ham and Everton credited with an interest in the 34-year-old.
The league itself has proven a hotbed of recognisable talents since 2023 with a total of £1.5bn spent on players over the last two years to bring the likes of Ronaldo, Kante and Benzema, among others, to the Middle East. This has helped raise the profile of the Saudi Pro League and generated more interest in the league itself.
Ronaldo the Saudi Pro League posterboy
Ronaldo, though, remains the landmark star of the Saudi Pro League having recently penned a lucrative two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr, despite turning 41 next month. The deal itself is worth a whopping £492m over the duration of the contract, making it one of the most lucrative in sporting history.
Ronaldo reportedly earned a £24.5m signing on bonus from the new deal, which will rise to £38m if he triggers the second year of the contract. The Portugal captain netted his 16th league goal of the season as Al-Nassr claimed a 2-1 win at Damac FC on Wednesday night.
Abdulrahman Ghareeb bagged the opener for Jorge Jesus' side before Ronaldo doubled their advantage shortly after the break. Moroccan defender Jamal Harkass halved the deficit midway through the second half but Al-Nassr held out to make it back-to-back league wins.
Al-Hilal lead the Saudi Pro League
Al-Nassr have endured a testing run of form in recent weeks having failed to win in four in the league prior to their 3-2 over Al-Shabab at the weekend. Successive league triumphs has seen Al-Nassr close the gap at the top of the Saudi Pro League table to just one point.
However, league leaders Al-Hilal, who are next in action on Thursday when they face Al-Fayha, now have two games in hand on Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, the duo locked on 37 points in second and third, respectively.
Ronaldo's goal in midweek, meanwhile, took the Portuguese icon two clear in the race to land the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. England international Ivan Toney is hot on Ronaldo's heels with 14 goals to his name having struck nine times in his last six outings, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Al Khaleej on Tuesday.
