'Our plan didn't work' - Inter boss admits substitutes failed and blames derby fatigue for Atletico Madrid defeat

Chivu didn’t hide behind excuses and acknowledged that Inter were far from the level required in key phases. Before discussing tactical flaws, he highlighted the team’s improved intensity after the break but stressed that it wasn’t enough to manage the final moments.

“In the second half, we responded and were effective in attacking the depth,” Chivu said after the match. “We had a game plan, and it didn't work. We reacted with anger and quality, in my opinion, but we weren't able to defend the result until the end. This defeat can hurt; it's the second in a row. We haven't gained anything, but we're aware of everything. We need to be more aggressive and understand the moments of the game.”

He then pointed to the impact, or lack thereof from his bench, making it clear that the substitutions did not replicate Atletico’s energy. “We tried to plug the gap between the quality Atletico had. In the second half, new players came on, but despite that, we tried to get more. The new arrivals could have done a little more with the ball, added something more. We'll analyse everything. The derby sapped our energy. I can't fault them for anything.”

