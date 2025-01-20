Ipswich Town FC v Manchester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'The aim' - Phil Foden admits expectations have shifted massively for Man City as he reveals champions' target for the season amid return to form

Manchester CityP. FodenIpswich vs Manchester CityIpswichPremier League

Phil Foden revealed Manchester City's target for the season after a thumping win over Ipswich Town on Sunday.

  • Foden revealed City's target for the season
  • The England star has now scored six goals in last six matches
  • Man City thrashed Ipswich Town 6-0
