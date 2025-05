This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport A legend bows out! Pepe Reina announces retirement as 42-year-old ex-Liverpool & Spain goalkeeper prepares for 'last dance' with Como in Serie A title decider against Inter P. Reina Como Serie A Liverpool Barcelona Former Liverpool and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Veteran goalkeeper confirms retirement

Played for Barca, Liverpool, Bayern & more

Last game for Como against Inter on Friday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask