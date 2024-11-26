Manchester City Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Pep Guardiola roasted for strange sitting position during impassioned interview on solving Man City crisis

Pep Guardiola was mocked for his strange sitting position during an impassioned interview on solving Manchester City's recent crisis.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man City have lost five games in a row
  • Guardiola shared his opinion about run
  • Trolled for posture during interview
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱