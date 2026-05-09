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Pep Guardiola takes credit for Jeremy Doku improvement as Man City boss says winger is more than just goals and assists
Guardiola highlights Doku’s growing influence
Doku has emerged as one of City’s standout performers this season, offering pace and directness on the wings, with a record of seven goals and 14 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. The Belgian winger has repeatedly troubled opposition full-backs and provided a dangerous outlet in attack. Asked about the secret behind the 23-year-old’s rapid adaptation to life in the Premier League, Guardiola responded with humour.
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Guardiola jokes about taking credit for Doku’s form
The City manager jokingly suggested that a player’s success is always down to the coach when things go well. However, beyond the light-hearted comment, Guardiola emphasised that Doku’s contributions extend beyond attacking statistics. The winger’s defensive effort and willingness to support the team have also impressed the City boss.
"The manager always. When the player play good it is thanks to the manager. When they play bad, it is because of them," Guardiola told reporters. "I am so glad. I am so glad that he makes this step and an impact, one on one. But not just the goals and assists, he was still pushing defensively. Jeremy has been amazing this season.”
'Hopefully we can put pressure on Arsenal'
The City manager also reflected on the challenge presented by Brentford, as they look to win the Premier League title this season.
"So good," he added. "Not easy to replace Thomas Frank so an incredible season. It is clear what they do and it is difficult to challenge them but at the same time, three games left and we go for it."
Speaking about the title race, Guardiola said: "It has been a long time since the Arsenal game. I love to play at home hopefully we can put pressure on Arsenal. Win our games and do what we have to do."
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Crucial run-in continues for City
City now turn their focus to a difficult encounter with Brentford. With just four games remaining in the title race, every result is crucial. City must maintain their high standards if they are to threaten Arsenal, who are five points clear at the top of the table.