Pep Guardiola's huge mistake! Man City boss admits realising major error only 10 minutes into disappointing draw at relegated Southampton
Pep Guardiola has admitted he got his tactics wrong in Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Southampton which dented their bid to clinch a top-five finish
- Manager underestimated Southampton's tactics
- Saints prioritised defence to pick up point
- City the fourth team to fail to win at St Mary's