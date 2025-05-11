This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Pep Guardiola's huge mistake! Man City boss admits realising major error only 10 minutes into disappointing draw at relegated Southampton P. Guardiola Manchester City Premier League Pep Guardiola has admitted he got his tactics wrong in Manchester City's 0-0 draw at Southampton which dented their bid to clinch a top-five finish Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Manager underestimated Southampton's tactics

Saints prioritised defence to pick up point

City the fourth team to fail to win at St Mary's Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe Next Match FA Cup CRY MCI Match preview