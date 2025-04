This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Payday for Man City! Pep Guardiola's side receive top earnings from UEFA for release of international players - with 10th-tier side Yorkshire Amateur also in the money Manchester City Premier League Manchester City have received the biggest bonus from UEFA for releasing players for international duty. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man City handed financial injection

Top earners ahead of Real Madrid and Inter

Teams benefit from UEFA's Club Benefits Programme Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe Next Match Premier League MCI AVL Match preview