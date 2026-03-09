Paul Scholes reveals Michael Carrick messages after viral criticism labelling Man Utd 'crap' under ex-teammate

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes insisted there is no bad blood between the two United greats. He said: "It was in no way intended to be offensive towards Michael. Michael's one of the nicest people in football, he would be the last person I want to offend. I messaged Michael anyway. I went straight to him and said 'Look I had no intention of upsetting you'. I don't think I needed to say that anyway, and he told me himself he wasn’t upset by it."

Scholes believes the public reaction blew the situation out of proportion and misunderstood the point he was trying to make about United's recent displays. "I think people have just taken it differently from what was meant," Scholes added. "The only thing I was saying was that I don't think they played that well the last four games and he's still managing to get results."