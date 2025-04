This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'The noises I hear' - Paul Scholes names the two key stars he expects Man Utd to sell in the summer in bid to raise funds for transfers Manchester United R. Amorim Transfers Premier League Paul Scholes has named two key stars he expects Manchester United to offload in the summer in a bid to raise funds for new signings. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd expect a busy summer at Old Trafford

Amorim determined to bolster squad

Club must sell first to operate within FFP guidelines Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Europa League OL MUN Match preview