Paul Pogba still in doubt as Monaco coach gives 'down to earth' update after midfielder's long-awaited return delayed again

Speaking in an interview with AFPon Monday, Monaco head coach Pocognoli admitted that Pogba was closer than ever to making his debut for the club. However, he exercised caution and avoided giving any definitive timelines.

"My communication will remain down-to-earth, like our internal analysis," Pocognoli said when asked if Pogba was closer to achieving his goal of making a return. "I said we’ll judge him based on what he offers now. That’s also out of kindness. I hope [he is close to playing]. But the last time I said that... So I'm trying not to get ahead of myself. It will happen when it's meant to happen. All I can say is that, when he's on the pitch, I see someone who is happy and focused on getting back to the top level. There's no doubt about it."

He also added that him and his coaching staff are working hard to ensure he attains peak physical condition.

“My role now is to help him with the staff," he added. "And if we can even just bring a smile to his face during professional matches, that will be fantastic. Will it be easy? I can’t say. But we’re working on it, and Paul has a strong character. And I think the mind controls a lot of things."

Pocognoli is also counting on Pogba's experience and leadership, urging the former Manchester United and Juventus star to pass his knowledge to the next generation. "During one of my first internal meetings, I spoke about the club’s legacy. I believe that leaders, like Paul, must pass on their knowledge to the next generation, to the fans, to everyone involved with the club," he stated. "These experienced players must mentor the younger ones. I have to make sure they succeed. The more leaders we have, the more the pressure is distributed. If Paul is used effectively, the group can benefit from his influence.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!