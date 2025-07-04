When will Paul Pogba play again? Midfielder given 'realistic and honest' timeline on long-awaited return as Monaco director confirms he will miss start of Ligue 1 campaign
Despite initial excitement about a potential comeback in the season opener, Paul Pogba will have to wait a bit longer for his Monaco debut.
- Pogba ruled out of first games of the season
- Club expects three-month rehabilitation process
- Last played in September 2023