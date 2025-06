This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Paul Mullin's next club revealed! Wrexham legend says emotional farewell to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side and seals loan move to League One outfit Wrexham P. Mullin League One Transfers Wigan Paul Mullin has joined Wigan Athletic in League One on loan from Wrexham for the 2025-26 season. Mullin fired Wrexham up the leagues

Welsh side went from non-league to Championship

Striker scored 105 goals in 165 games