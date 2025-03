This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Paul Mullin is missing?! Cheeky posters spring up around Wrexham amid striker's lack of minutes for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side P. Mullin Wrexham League One Posters of a 'missing' Paul Mullin have been put up around Wrexham amid the striker's lack of game time for the League One promotion chasers. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mullin not played for Wrexham in months

Posters of striker posted around city

Forward's future somewhat uncertain