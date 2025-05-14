Paolo Maldini backed to make stunning return to AC Milan despite 'shameful' contract termination in 2023

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Former AC Milan star Zvonimir Boban believes Paolo Maldini could make a comeback to the club despite what he called a "shameful" sacking back in 2023. Boban believes Maldini's return to Milan "shouldn't be ruled out"

Italy legend was sacked at the end of the 2022-23 season

