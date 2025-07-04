Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
'Our work hasn’t been meaningless' - Ahead of another Gold Cup final vs regional rival USMNT, Mexico's Javier Aguirre underscores importance of lifting trophy
The Mexican national team will face the USMNT in yet another Gold Cup final between the two regional rivals
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- El Tri is aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup titles
- Mexico is chasing its 10th championship
- The USMNT looks to win its eighth title