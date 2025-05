This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ollie Rathbone named Wrexham's Player of the Season after League One promotion heroics as Paul Mullin is also recognised at end-of-campaign awards Wrexham O. Rathbone P. Mullin League One P. Parkinson Ollie Rathbone was named Wrexham's Player of the Season at the club's end-of-campaign awards after he starred in their League One promotion. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rathbone named Wrexham's Player of the Season

Summer signing has shone in League One

Mullin scoops Goal of the Season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask