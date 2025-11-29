Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how one game in 1996 changed the course of his entire career and meant he joined Man Utd over second tier Wolves

Norway took on lowly Azerbaijan in a 1998 World Cup qualifier in June 1996, a game in which Solskjaer started alongside Frank Strandli. Solskjaer scored twice in a 5-0 home triumph in Olso and his performance on the frontline caught the eye of then Manchester United assistant Jim Ryan, who was in attendance in order to specifcally observe centre-back Ronny Johnsen.

But United weren't the only side with a scouting presence, with then Wolves boss Mark McGhee also watching on. The west midlands side, who at the time weren't even playing in the Premier League, were on the lookout for a new striker and it was Solskjaer catching their eye.

However, Wolves missed out to United, in what was a significant sliding doors moment for both player and club. He has labelled that day against Azerbaijan one of the most "important" games of his career.