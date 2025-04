This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Send him to Old Trafford!' - Man Utd catch strays as MLS match disrupted by pitch-invader mouse that is quickly caught by Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver Manchester United B. Stuver Austin FC Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC Vancouver Whitecaps Major League Soccer Austin FC's goalkeeper Brad Stuver has been told to join Manchester United after he caught a mouse that took the field during a MLS match. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Stuver catches mouse in MLS match

Fans take veiled shots at Man Utd

Talk about Stuver playing at Old Trafford Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱