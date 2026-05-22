Official: Manchester United announce decision on Michael Carrick's future

"Over the past five months, this team has shown that it can meet the standards we set in terms of resilience, unity and determination," said Carrick himself. Under his leadership, Man United won 11 of 16 league matches and lost only two. "Now is the time to move forward together again – with ambition and a clear goal in mind," he said.

The 44-year-old took charge of his former club in January and, sitting third in the table, has already secured Champions League qualification ahead of schedule after a two-year absence. As a player, Carrick turned out for the Red Devils from 2006 to 2018, making 481 top-flight appearances in England (316 for Manchester).