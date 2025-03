This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Nottingham Forest prepare for Champions League adventure! Club confirm plans for exciting City Ground stadium expansion for 2025-26 season Nottingham Forest Premier League Champions League Nottingham Forest have revealed they may begin stadium expansion work next season as they chase Champions League football. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nottingham Forest eye stadium expansion

Club confirm plans for next season

Chasing Champions League football Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League IPS NFO Match preview