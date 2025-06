This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Not a miracle' - Landon Donovan takes aim at Wrexham as former USMNT star warns Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney of 'big risk' in Championship Wrexham Championship Landon Donovan insists Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney guiding Wrexham to the Championship is no "miracle". Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below USMNT legend Donovan criticises Wrexham

Challenges them to keep progress going

Welsh club are now in the Championship Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask