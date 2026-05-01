According to a report in the Münchner Abendzeitung, Arijon Ibrahimovic plans to leave FC Bayern permanently next summer, despite being under contract until 2027. The 20-year-old attacking versatile player believes he has little prospect of regular game time in Munich. His goal is not to stay at his current loan club, 1. FC Heidenheim, but to secure a permanent move elsewhere.
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No chance of staying? FC Bayern loanee reportedly aiming for a permanent move
Bundesliga and Serie A clubs have reportedly shown concrete interest in the player. Transfermarkt recently named Cagliari Calcio and AC Florence as potential suitors, while Villarreal CF and Brighton & Hove Albion have also been linked.
"I don't want to be loaned out again," Ibrahimovic told the Abendzeitung last December. "I'd really like to have a permanent club."
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FC Bayern have loaned out Arijon Ibrahimovic on three occasions.
Ibrahimovic rose through FC Bayern's youth setup yet never broke into the first team, spending three consecutive loan spells away from Munich. A solid campaign with Frosinone Calcio preceded a frustrating stint at Lazio Rome, where he managed only two brief outings last term.
This term, however, he has become a regular starter for Heidenheim and has already netted three times. On Saturday at 3:30 pm CET, he will return to the Allianz Arena to face his former employers.
Although clear underdogs, victory is almost obligatory: Heidenheim sit bottom of the Bundesliga with three matchdays left, four points adrift of FC St. Pauli in the relegation play-off spot.